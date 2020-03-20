Best answer: Yes. Although the 2020 MacBook Air is just a tad thicker than the 2019 and 2018 models, the old cases should fit just fine.
- The new entry-level MacBook: Macbook Air (From $999 at Apple)
- Clear protection: ProCase MacBook Air (From $15 at Amazon)
Slightly thicker, but don't sweat it
The dimensions of the new 2020 MacBook Air and the previous 2019 and 2018 models are virtually the same. The 2020 model is slightly heavier, but still very thin and light, clocking in at around 11.97-by-8.36-by-0.63 inches. While the older model had the same length and weight, it was only 0.61 inches thicker, making the new 2020 MacBook Air 0.02 inches thicker.
The good news is this slight increase in thickness doesn't affect the overall design of the MacBook Air, thus old cases will still fit the 2020 model just fine. Plus, all of the ports are the exact same size and in the same place as last year's model, so all the cutouts on previous cases will be the same for the 2020 model.
If you do need a new case though, there are plenty of options available on the market already, although the ProCase option we have here is one of our favorites.
Clear Protection
ProCase MacBook Air Case
Simple and effective case for your MacBook Air
Minimalist in design, this clear polycarbonate case covers the top and bottom of your MacBook Air, preventing scratches and minor scuffs from damaging your laptop. The case even raises onto the sides of the device, so it should help protect the corners as well. The ProCase also comes with included silicone keyboard covers, so it will keep crumbs and other debris from getting into the keys.
The new entry-level MacBook
MacBook Air
A great laptop for almost anyone.
The MacBook Air, as it often has, rides the line between portability and power; a light enough package to take anywhere, and enough power to do almost anything. Plus, it now has a Magic Keyboard, so you don't have to worry about those pesky butterfly switches anymore.
