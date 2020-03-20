Best answer: Yes. Although the 2020 MacBook Air is just a tad thicker than the 2019 and 2018 models, the old cases should fit just fine.

Slightly thicker, but don't sweat it

The dimensions of the new 2020 MacBook Air and the previous 2019 and 2018 models are virtually the same. The 2020 model is slightly heavier, but still very thin and light, clocking in at around 11.97-by-8.36-by-0.63 inches. While the older model had the same length and weight, it was only 0.61 inches thicker, making the new 2020 MacBook Air 0.02 inches thicker.

The good news is this slight increase in thickness doesn't affect the overall design of the MacBook Air, thus old cases will still fit the 2020 model just fine. Plus, all of the ports are the exact same size and in the same place as last year's model, so all the cutouts on previous cases will be the same for the 2020 model.

If you do need a new case though, there are plenty of options available on the market already, although the ProCase option we have here is one of our favorites.