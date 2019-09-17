Will your old iPad case fit the new 10.2-inch iPad?

Best answer: Case that fit the iPad Air 3 (2019) should fit the new 10.2-inch iPad; however, there are a few things to consider if you're looking for a case for the new iPad.
Slight different dimensions, but it shouldn't matter too much
The iPad Air 3 and the new 10.2-inch iPad are very similar in size, so much so, that we don't think most cases will have a problem fitting both; however, there are a few differences.
While both models have the exact same height and width — 9.8 inches and 6.8 inches respectively — the new 10.2-inch iPad is slightly thicker with a depth measurement or 0.29 inches rather than the 0.25 inches of the iPad Air. This difference is not likely to affect too many cases, but the depth difference could make an older iPad Air 3 case sit a little less snug on the new iPad.
It's important to note that both Apple's Smart Cover and Smart Keyboard accessories fit the iPad Air 3 and the 10.2-inch iPad.
Don't forget about the screen
The 10.2-inch iPad has a slightly small screen that the iPad Air 3 — the latter of which has a 10.5-inch screen. If you have an iPad Air 3 case that has a built-in screen protector, that screen protector will be a little off if you slap that case on the new 10.2-inch iPad.
