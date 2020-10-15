Reported by MacRumors, Honda has announced that it is bringing wireless CarPlay to the 2021 Accord in its higher-end EX-L and Touring trims within a new 8-inch touchscreen display.

Wireless CarPlay allows you to connect your iPhone to your car over Bluetooth and enjoy streaming music, maps, Siri, and more without having to plug in with a lightning cable. While some may hesitate to drop the cable because of the charging benefit, Honda has reportedly added wireless charging to the car as well.

Honda isn't the only car company to bring wireless CarPlay to one of its models lately. Hyundai has also added wireless CarPlay to the 2021 Santa Fe for the trim models not equipped with its own navigation system. Hyundai has also upgraded its car to an 8-inch touchscreen display to take advantage of the new feature.

The 2021 Accord went on sale at Honda dealerships in the United States earlier this week, with pricing starting at $31,090 for a trim equipped with wireless CarPlay. The 2021 Santa Fe will arrive at Hyundai dealerships in the United States by the end of the year, but pricing was not disclosed in the press release.

Most vehicles that support CarPlay still do so through a Lightning cable, but wireless CarPlay will continue to roll out as time goes on and, with the addition of wireless charging, wired CarPlay will eventually become a thing of the past.