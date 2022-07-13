It's no secret that Airpods Pro are rather expensive earbuds, even if they are incredible. Fortunately, for those of us who don't want to sacrifice our wallets for sound quality, there are several wireless earbud Prime Day deals going on right now that rival Airpods Pro.

You can get up to $100 off with some of these deals. But you'll need to act fast. The deals only run for a limited time and only as long as stock is available. Of course, you should also check out the best Prime Day Airpods deals while you're at it.

Prime Day Wireless earbuds deals that rival Airpods Pro

As with most Prime Day deals, many of these wireless earbuds discounts are exclusive to Prime members. Here are the best of the best deals going on right now.

Apple Airpods Pro | Now $170 was $250 at Amazon Let's start things off the right way, by making sure you're aware of the Airpods Pro 32% off discount going on right now. These true wireless earbuds offer active noise canceling, are deeply integrated with Siri, and offer up to 4.5 hours of battery life in one charge. They're the perfect choice for any Apple user. $170 at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro | Now $120 was $200 at Amazon Though Apple's biggest competitor, there's no denying that Samsung produces some of the best mobile accessories out there. With active noise cancellation, an IPX7 water-resistant rating, touch controls, and up to 28 hours of battery life, the Galaxy Buds Pro are ready for just about anything. They're available in four different colors. $120 at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds | Now $180 was $280 As with the other earbuds on this list, this one comes with a charging case and the earbuds themselves can last up to six hours on a single charge. The offer high-fidelity audio, excellent noise cancelling, and the mic picks your voice up with clarity. $180 at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbud Headphones | Now $199 was $280 Though selling for more than the Airpods Pro this Prime Day, there's not denying that Sony's earbuds are some of the very best on the market today. They offer excellent sounds quality, noise-canceling, and up to eight hours of battery life, which is roughly twice as long as Airpods Pro. $199 at Amazon

The Airpods Pro have really made a name for themselves since they first released in 2019. Designed by Apple for Apple devices, they integrate incredibly well with Siri and the whole Apple ecosystem. However, there are still competitors out there that rival Airpods Pro when it comes to sound quality and features.