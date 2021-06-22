When you have multiple devices to charge, all the cables, cords, and power brick can quickly become an unruly mess. Not to mention all the outlets you clog up with your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch that could be better used for other appliances or bigger tech that need all the juice. A charging station is a perfect solution, and this Prime Day Anker PowerWave+ 2-in-1charging station is only $20.

Anker has long been an accessory manufacturer that I trust because its products are inexpensive and of good quality. For example, the Anker PowerWave+ 2-in-1charging station is a convenient way of charging your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one location, keeping everything tidy. We love it so much that it even made our list of the best stands that charge iPhone and Apple Watch.