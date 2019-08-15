As the first Wizards Unite Fan Festival in Indianapolis draws closer, we're getting more details on what the lucky attendees could be seeing, including which special activities they can participate in. With Dragons, prizes, and a threat clock that could signal an emergency, the guests are sure to have a busy time. Let's have a look at what we know right now. What about some dragons?

If you're a Pokémon GO player, you'll know that regional Pokémon are a sought after commodity. Niantic has obviously learned from this and decided to introduce regional spawns in the form of dragons to Wizards Unite. It makes sense, since dragons are known to be regional in the Potterverse. There are currently four regional dragons: Common Welsh Green (Europe)

Peruvian Vipertooth (Americas)

Chinese Firebolt (Asia)

Antipodean Opaleye (Australia) These dragons will all be available to catch at the fan festival, but once it's over they'll go back to being regional. As there is currently no trading system it may take a long time for you to get hold of them if you don't attend the festival. The dragons aren't going to be a normal Foundable either, but an Oddity instead. That means you'll need to battle them the same way you fight werewolves in the Fortresses, which sounds way more fun than endlessly casting spells until they depart. The grounds look beautiful

The fan festival is going to have a lot of interactive things for you to do. Niantic laid out all the details in an email:

A Fully Interactive Experience - Magic will be all around at Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fan Festival, complete with a real-life Threat Clock, themed lounges and even creatures throughout the White River State Park. Players will be able to kick their feet up and plant themselves at the Greenhouse, a lounge area where participants can recharge their phones and test their knowledge of ingredients, potions and more for a chance to win prizes.

The Greenhouse that you can see in the picture is a mock-up of what the actual building will look like. It's a great idea to have a place for people to relax and recharge, both physically and electronically, although you probably already have a Harry Potter battery pack at the ready.

Players may also come across Dragon and Acromantula Eggs scattered around the park. In addition, Landmark Flags will be brought to life around the park to help players navigate their way to find nearby Foundables, artefacts, [sic] creatures, and plenty more activations to interact with and take photos of.

I love the idea that the landmark flags will be in the physical world and that they will match the digital world. One of the best things about these fan festivals is the crossover between the real world and the game. I am really looking forward to seeing the pictures from the actual event. The Threat Clock

The threat clock is also getting a physical manifestation and with it, players will receive Special Assignments to complete in-game. According to Niantic, when the threat clock reaches emergency, cool things will happen. I just wish they would tell us what those things are!

A series of Special Assignments will be available at the Fan Festival. Attendees will need to keep an eye on the Threat Clock throughout the day because when the hands reach a state of emergency, who knows what will happen next.

Promotion from sponsors

We've already seen that AT&T and Niantic are partnering to bring fortresses to all AT&T stores in the U.S. but now the two companies will be working together for the fan festival, too.

Players at the event will have access to exclusive offers and discounts from our U.S. launch partners AT&T and Simon. Visit the AT&T Experience for a special in-game item, the perfect picture with a giant inflatable Niffler, exclusive offers and other themed activities while playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Not only is AT&T working with the Wizards Unite team, but so is Simon Properties — they run shopping malls in case you didn't know — and it looks like you can win some awesome prizes from them while you're there.

For even more excitement, players can stop by Simon's booth to pick up an exclusive voucher for a $10 Simon Gift Card, redeemable at any Simon location in the Indianapolis area, as well as the chance to enter for a $10,000 shopping spree sweepstakes.