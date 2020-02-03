What you need to know
- The Wonderful 101 first released on Wii U in 2013.
- PlatinumGames has announced a Kickstarter campaign for a remaster of The Wonderful 101.
- The Nintendo Switch version of the remaster has already been funded.
As was heavily rumored, PlatinumGames has launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered. The Wonderful 101 originally released on Wii U in 2013 but was never ported to any other platforms until now.
At the time of this being written, the Nintendo Switch version has already been funded. A Steam version will happen if the Kickstarter reaches $250,000 and a PlayStation 4 version will follow at the $500,000 level. No Xbox One stretch goal is listed but according to Gematsu, this will likely be a stretch goal for later.
There's multiple levels available for backers to choose from, including one that will allow the backer to be blocked by Kamiya himself on Twitter, if they so desire. Backers will also receive any DLC stretch goals for free.
Earlier today, Platinum Games launched a new website with #Platinum4. The website has been updated and now list the remaster under one of the four stars on the screen. It seems quite likely that this indicates PlatinumGames has four ongoing projects right now. Whether these projects include the existing announcements of Bayonetta 3 and Babylon's Fall however, is currently unknown.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Kuo lowers iPhone shipment expectations because of coronavirus impact
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reduced his iPhone shipment forecast by 10% over concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will impact the phone's production.
Apple to close its entire China operation 'out of an abundance of caution'
Apple has confirmed it is shutting down its entire operation in mainland China until at least February 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
No new Nintendo Switch in 2020
That's right folks, there will not be a new Nintendo Switch in 2020.
Which color Nintendo Switch Lite should you buy?
With three Switch Lite colors to choose from with no differences between them, the question of "which one should you get" might be difficult to answer.