As we approach the fall, there's a lot of talk about a rumored Apple Watch Series 7. While we don't know anything official about the next-gen model yet, it's safe to assume it will be similarly priced to today's top-of-the-line Apple Watch Series 6.

If you're the type of person that would rather score a great Apple Watch deal than drop a bunch of cash on the latest model, then you can skip this year's rumor cycle and instead go for a refurbished previous-gen device for less than half the price. Woot's one-day sale is offering that opportunity today with prices from $105 and various configurations, colors, and sizes are available while supplies last.

Refurbished Apple Watch Models Woot's having a one-day sale on select Apple Watch models in refurbished condition, including Series 3 through 5, with prices from as low as $104.99. Each purchase comes with a 90-day warranty. From $105 at Woot

While Apple announced its best Apple Watch in the Series 6 late last year, and we're not a million miles from its next fall event, previous-gen Apple Watch models are still some of the best smartwatches on the market. If you are new to Apple Watch or just want a great entry-level device, they are still worth a look at these prices.

Despite its super low price today, we probably wouldn't recommend the Apple Watch Series 3 at this stage in the product's lifecycle unless you really do need to spend as little as possible on a smartwatch. The sale does, however, feature Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 devices from $160 that are still well worth considering.

Both have an edge-to-edge display and offer EKG functionality, as well as Apple Watch's advanced health tracking, convenient notifications, and all of the features watchOS brings. The newer Series 5, from $250 in this sale, also has an always-on display making it function even better as a timepiece.

The devices at Woot are limited in supply, and some are already sold out, so don't miss out on the other models that still remain. All of the Apple Watch models are listed as 'scratch & dent' refurbished which means that, though they may carry some minor cosmetic blemishes, they have been tested to ensure they are in full working order. Each is backed by a 90-day warranty, too.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.