Apple only just took the wraps off its all-new Apple Watch models and, with the announcement, discontinued last year's Apple Watch Series 5. Since the device has been officially removed from the product lineup, now is the perfect time to snag a deal on one as retailers clear their inventory to make way for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Right now, you can score the Series 5 from just $335 at Woot. These open-box models are in new condition and come with their original accessories and at least 60 days of their Apple warranty remaining. At this price, they are around $65 less than Series 6 models go for brand new and the deal might represent your last chance to snag one ahead of Prime Day.

Though no longer the latest model, the Series 5 is still a stellar smartwatch, and this discount lets you get some of the top-tier features for not much more than the more stripped back SE.

It was the first Apple Watch to feature an always-on display, which the SE lacks, meaning you can check the time without a big arm movement. It's also capable of conducting an ECG, something the SE cannot do, plus all of the advanced fitness tracking and notifications of the models that came before it. It's got a built-in compass and 32GB of onboard storage for music, podcasts, and more.

If you're unsure of which Apple Watch is right for you, we've put together comparison guides between the Series 6 and Series 5 as well as the Apple Watch SE and Series 3.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and much more. Amazon even has a page dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.