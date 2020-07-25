For just one day only, Woot's holding a sale on select Apple iMac and MacBook models in refurbished condition with prices starting as low as $260. Each has been tested and inspected to ensure it's in proper working condition, and there are even a few brand new models on sale in Open Box condition. All of the products available include a 90-day warranty.

Most of the models in today's sale are at least a few years old, so you'll want to keep that in mind when ordering and take a close look at the specs of the item you're purchasing. There are a bunch of great options though, like the 2015 MacBook Air that's on sale from just $499.99 in Space Grey, or this 21-inch iMac from late 2013 with an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB SATA HDD for $459.99.

There are some newer devices on sale, though these tend to sell out faster. Top picks included the discounted 15-inch MacBook Pro from mid-2018 or the mid-2019 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from 2016. The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro from 2017 is also worth a look at $929.99.

Buying refurbished seems a bit worrisome at first, but these models have all been tested and ensured to be in good, working condition before being shipped out. Plus, they each come with a 90-day warranty in case you notice any issues the technicians didn't. However, a few are listed as scratch-and-dent models, so you might want to be wary of that as well. Several devices are already sold out, so don't wait to grab the device you want.

Today's sale has only a few more hours left to go and supplies are already dwindling, so be sure to visit Woot to see the full selection before it comes to an end. Also note that Woot charges a $6 shipping fee on all orders unless you log in with an Amazon Prime account to score free shipping. If you don't have one yet, starting a free 30-day trial of Prime will work to snag free shipping too.