Famous Apple collector Jimmy Grewal, owner of 'The AAPL Collection' has announced he will auction off his prized working Apple-1 computer to raise cash that will help create more opportunities for the public to see the rest of his collection.

The AAPL Collection announced last week that its incredible working Apple-1 computer, including a board signed by its creator Steve Wozniak, would be going up for sale on eBay with bidding starting at just 99 cents and no minimum price.

"I began collecting vintage Apple products in 1995 while studying at Duke University, but my interest in Apple and its products actually began forty years ago in Dubai when my parents purchased our first Apple computer," Grewal said. He went on to explain the proceeds from the sale "will be used to create more opportunities for the public to see the collection; either in the form of pop-up exhibitions or by the establishment of a permanent venue where it can be more easily appreciated by the public."

Don't miss this chance to own a piece of  history! One of our historic 1976 Apple-1 computers will be auctioned on @eBay beginning on June 2nd, 2022

The Apple-1 in question is one of but a few that has all of its original components and still works, featuring a keyboard, monitor, and cassette player.