It's WWDC 2019 time, with Apple just now putting the official page for it's annual World Wide Developer Conference live.
Write code. Blow minds. Apple Worldwide Developers Conference San Jose, CA, June 3–7
Line art Animoji looks to be the theme this year, and it's a fun one.
This is not an invitation. It's a challenge.
This is your chance to join thousands of coders, creators, and crazy ones this summer to do the insanely great.
Sessions
Immerse yourself in over 100 technical and design-focused sessions presented by Apple engineers to help you build the next generation of apps using newly announced Apple technologies.
Hands-On Labs
Get in-depth details on how to implement new features, directly from the engineers who helped build the latest advances in Apple platforms. Receive guidance on the fundamentals, suggestions for coding issues, and more.
Consultations
Make an appointment to take your apps to the next level with one-on-one guidance from experts on user interface design, accessibility, app review, marketing, analytics, app distribution, and more.
Special Events
Take advantage of a full week of exciting experiences, including connecting with fellow developers, gaining valuable insights from guest speakers, celebrating with great food and music, and more.
Tickets
The opportunity to buy tickets to WWDC19 is offered by random selection. Registration is open until Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. PDT.*
Scholarships
Students and STEM organization members can apply to receive a conference ticket, lodging, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.
If Apple holds to its usual pattern, Monday will start with a public keynote featuring the debut of iOS 13, macOS 10.15, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6. Even odds on new hardware, especially new Macs, which are something unveiled at WWDC but just as often not.
And then there are the surprises, like ARKit, CoreML, and other signposts to the future.
So, mark your calendars. Summer fun season has officially begun!