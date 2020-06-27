Apple's WWDC 2020 conference has come and gone. A totally unique year, we were treated to a slick, pre-recorded keynote speech from Apple Park, and plenty of new software to get excited about. Here's a round-up of all the biggest news stories from WWDC, including iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur, and Apple's move away from Intel's processors.
iOS 14
Apple's first big announcement was iOS 14. The next iteration of your iPhone software will come packed with new features including Home Screen widgets, App Clips, App Library, improvements to Maps, a Translate app, better Siri, and heaps more.
iOS 14: Everything you need to know
iPadOS 14
Next up was iPadOS 14. Many of iOS 14's features also make their way to the big screen this year, but exclusive new features include a new sidebar, search bar, and more.
iPadOS 14: Everything you need to know
watchOS 7
Apple has also announced its new Apple Watch software, and a developer beta for the first time ever. Highlights include improved exercise tracking, sleep tracking, new Watch faces, cycling directions and even hand-washing detection!
watchOS 7: Everything you need to know
macOS 11 Big Sur
macOS 11 Big Sur marks probably the biggest change to macOS for a number of years. With Mac OS X finally coming to the end of its life, 11 brings a big design overhaul, which Apple says is the biggest design upgrade since it introduced OS X. There are new icons, buttons, a new menu bar, an updated Notification Center, and refreshed looks across the board. There are also changes to some of macOS 11's mainstay apps like Safari, as well as nifty features like better device switching for AirPods.
macOS 11 Big Sur: Everything you need to know
tvOS 14
Apple also announced the next version of tvOS, which will bring multi-user support to Apple Arcade, support for the Xbox Elite 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers, PiP support for all content, and new and improved HomeKit integration.
tvOS 14: Everything you need to know
Apple Silicon
Arguably the biggest announcement Apple made this week was Apple silicon. Apple will end its partnership with Intel over the next two years, instead, transitioning to Macs that run on Apple's own-designed processors, right now that's the A-series. That could mean big upgrades to performance and power, as well as new possibilities about using iOS and iPadOS apps on the Mac.
- Apple Silicon ARM Mac transition: Everything you need to know
- What Apple Silicon means for the Mac and You
Betas
Right now, all of Apple's new software is available as developer betas, details of which can be found below.
- How to download iOS 14 developer beta 1 to your iPhone
- How to install iPadOS 14 developer beta 1 to your iPad
- How to download and install macOS Big Sur beta 1 to your Mac
- How to install watchOS 7 developer beta 1 to your Apple Watch
- How to install tvOS 14 developer beta 1 on your Apple TV
There was plenty more that Apple announced (or didn't) that we don't have time for here, so be sure to check out all of our WWDC 2020 coverage here.
