WWDC is usually full of really awesome upgrades to macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS, but it's not uncommon for Apple to throw in some hardware announcements too. This year, there were a tons of great annoucements, but so many things we thought would be announced just didn't happen. Here are some of the 'big ticket' items Apple didn't announce today. Apple Tags — Bluetooth tracker

Source: Tile

It's been speculated for a while now that Apple would create some sort of Bluetooth tracker that would compete with Tile. Attach them to your keys, put one in your wallet, or stick one anywhere always to be able to find those items. Not only that, but the 'Apple Tags' have also been rumored to have some sort of AR compatibility that would allow you to use your iPhones camera to search for Apple Tags. There's been a lot of rumors/leaks about this potential product, and where's their smoke, there's usually some sort of fire. We will have to wait and see what happens with 'Apple Tags' in the future. AirPods Studio

Source: iMore

There's a ton of rumors floating around that Apple has been working on an over-the-ear headphone design for its AirPods line. The "AirPods Studio" would likely be high-end noise-canceling headphones that appeal to audiophiles. Although Apple does own Beats, which play in the headphones space, it doesn't have anything that's specifically Apple-branded in the high-end-headphones game. The 'AirPods Studio' is rumored to have some sort of on-ear detection, meaning they could detect when they are on actually on your head. Plus, it was supposed to have the same H1-chip (or perhaps even an upgraded version) that makes the AirPods such a great accessory to any Apple device. New Apple TV The fact of the matter is Apple TV is due for a refresh. The Apple TV 4K was released in 2017 and still runs on an A10X Fusion processor. The hope was to see a new Apple TV that had upgraded processor and storage space, which would make a lot of sense, considering playing your Apple Arcade games on an Apple TV right now isn't always the smoothest experience. The new tvOS 14 announced today did give the Apple TV 4K the ability to play YouTube in 4K through the YouTube app, so at least that's something. Redesigned iMac

While Apple spent a lot of time talking about macs today — mainly to talk about the transition to Apple Silicon instead of Intel — it didn't announce any new Macs today. While we weren't expecting an ARM Mac today, there were some rumors that the iMac would finally get an upgrade as well as a redesign. Apple hasn't fundamentally changed the design language of the iMac in many, many years, and the iMacs (even the iMac Pro) has started to look dated next to its other products. It still has the same chunky, big-bezel design that the iPhone and iPad have done away with years ago already, and even the Pro display Apple sells follows an updated design. The iMac line did get a spec bump upgrade in early 2019, but fans of the all-in-one Mac have been hoping for something new for a while. Apple Services bundle