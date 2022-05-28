Apple's WWDC 22 keynote is fast approaching, and customers the world-over wait in anticipation for the next round of software that will run across Apple's products for the next year. In our polls this week we want to know which software you're more excited for, and which software is most in need of its next update.

WWDC 2022 will take place in June, with the keynote and software unveils on June 6. We're expecting new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

We've heard rumors that Apple may bring some fresh new apps to iOS 16 and its best iPhones. Over on the iPad, we could get a very exciting new multitasking mode with moveable and resizable windows, watchOS is expected to bring a major overhaul to its power reserve mode, but we haven't heard much about either macOS or tvOS.

Which WWDC 22 software release are you most excited for?

Which of Apple's software updates is most needed?

Regardless of what you're most excited about, we also want to know which release you think is most needed? Is iOS on the iPhone in desperate need of an overhaul? Do we need to see Apple finally unlock the power of Apple silicon on the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air with iPadOS? Is watchOS holding back the functionality of the Apple Watch? Or does macOS need more features like Universal Control to open up cross-platform use with other Apple hero products?

With the keynote just a few weeks away, we don't have long to find out what Apple has in store in its next round of software updates, and whether Apple might be planning some surprising hardware too!