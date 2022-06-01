The #WWDC22 hashflag is about to go live on Twitter

Apple's WWDC 22 hashflag is about to go live on Twitter ahead of the annual developer conference next week.

The hashflag will give all #WWDC 2022 a Swift-inspired icon and may also yield a cool animation for tweets.

Apple's annual developer conference will take place next week where the company is set to unveil its latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS, as well as possibly some new Mac hardware. From Apple:

Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.

For the third year running Apple's even is an all-online affair with a keynote broadcast globally on June 6 at 10 am PT. Apple will also hold all of its customary sessions and workshops for developers who are hoping to get the most out of their apps and Apple's building blocks on all of its best products including iPhone and iPad.

Apple will be hosting a small contingent of developers at Apple Park during WWDC, with some in-person events including a live screening of the keynote.