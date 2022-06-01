The #WWDC22 hashflag is about to go live on Twitter

What you need to know
- WWDC 22 is next week.
- The event hashflag has gone live on Twitter.
- Apple will unveil all of its new software for the year at the event next week.
Apple's WWDC 22 hashflag is about to go live on Twitter ahead of the annual developer conference next week.
The hashflag will give all #WWDC 2022 a Swift-inspired icon and may also yield a cool animation for tweets.
Apple's annual developer conference will take place next week where the company is set to unveil its latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS, as well as possibly some new Mac hardware. From Apple:
Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.
For the third year running Apple's even is an all-online affair with a keynote broadcast globally on June 6 at 10 am PT. Apple will also hold all of its customary sessions and workshops for developers who are hoping to get the most out of their apps and Apple's building blocks on all of its best products including iPhone and iPad.
Apple will be hosting a small contingent of developers at Apple Park during WWDC, with some in-person events including a live screening of the keynote.
UK cinema-goers can now use their iPhone to prove their age
Movie-goers in the United Kingdom can now use their iPhone to prove their age when visiting select cinemas. The news means that people will be able to prove that they are over the required age when trying to watch movies in cinemas including Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas, and Vue.
Learn all about Pokémon Gen 9's starters, main Legendaries, and more
The next-gen Pokémon games have been announced and they're going to be open world. Learn everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here!
Users furious as Twitter announces it's killing TweetDeck app for Mac
Twitter has announced that TweetDeck for Mac will be discontinued on July 1, meaning you'll only be able to use it on the web.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.