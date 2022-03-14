What you need to know
- Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you stream many Xbox console titles anywhere you play, including iPhones and iPads.
- On Monday, Microsoft announced new updates bring major performance improvements to the service on iOS.
- With the updates, players can enjoy greater responsiveness and significantly smoother gameplay than before.
Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft's attempt to bring Xbox console gaming to more platforms, including Apple's iOS ecosystem. Accessed through the Safari browser on iPhones and iPads, Xbox Cloud Gaming has been an excellent option for mobile gamers, but reportedly hasn't been as smooth on iOS as on other platforms.
On Monday, Microsoft announced Xbox Cloud Gaming is enjoying huge performance gains on iOS thanks to new updates, which should greatly improve the overall experience. Microsoft has already been collecting feedback on the improvements, and is reporting significantly more positive feedback from the community than before, as well as play sessions last 35% longer on average.
Xbox Cloud Gaming is available across a range of devices, including Android, Windows, and even Xbox consoles. Players using iPhones and iPads can access Xbox Cloud Gaming by using the Safari browser and pinning Xbox.com/play to their home screen. Microsoft is still looking to further improve the experience even after the recent updates, and asks players using the service to submit feedback through the ellipsis menu located in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.
With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and one of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers, players can play many Xbox Game Pass games straight from their iPhone or iPad with little more than an internet connection. Plenty of the included titles even support touch controls, and don't need an external controller to be perfectly playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fancy new chips are cool but only Apple's Pro iPhones need them
Talk of Apple only putting its hot new A16 chip into the iPhone 14 Pro models has a lot of people hot under the collar. But really, it's a change that makes more sense than you might think. And it's definitely one that Apple shouldn't be afraid of making, no matter how much the silicon junkies shout about it.
Apple partner Foxconn wants to build chips and car parts in Saudi Arabia
Foxconn is reportedly in talks about opening a new $9 billion multipurpose facility in Saudi Arabia. The new factory would be able to make "microchips, electric-vehicle components, and other electronics."
Review: It's time for Magception with OtterBox's dual-sided MagSafe battery
OtterBox, a brand known for tough and durable cases, has been getting into the power game recently. Its latest product is a MagSafe battery pack, but is it worth the price?
Touch on the Best Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games with touch controls
Wanna play some of the best games Xbox Game Pass has to offer but don't want to bother with any additional accessories? Not to worry, check out our picks for the best Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games with touch controls on iPhone and iPad.