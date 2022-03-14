Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft's attempt to bring Xbox console gaming to more platforms, including Apple's iOS ecosystem. Accessed through the Safari browser on iPhones and iPads, Xbox Cloud Gaming has been an excellent option for mobile gamers, but reportedly hasn't been as smooth on iOS as on other platforms.

On Monday, Microsoft announced Xbox Cloud Gaming is enjoying huge performance gains on iOS thanks to new updates, which should greatly improve the overall experience. Microsoft has already been collecting feedback on the improvements, and is reporting significantly more positive feedback from the community than before, as well as play sessions last 35% longer on average.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available across a range of devices, including Android, Windows, and even Xbox consoles. Players using iPhones and iPads can access Xbox Cloud Gaming by using the Safari browser and pinning Xbox.com/play to their home screen. Microsoft is still looking to further improve the experience even after the recent updates, and asks players using the service to submit feedback through the ellipsis menu located in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and one of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers, players can play many Xbox Game Pass games straight from their iPhone or iPad with little more than an internet connection. Plenty of the included titles even support touch controls, and don't need an external controller to be perfectly playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming.