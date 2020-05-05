Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020! This remake of the classic Xenoblade Chronicles has updated graphics, controls, music, and more, as well as a brand new epilogue. We here at iMore have everything you need to know about this remake!
On the backs of Titans
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
The Monado is calling
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition brings back the classic story of Shulk and his future-seeing blade. With incredible new graphics, remixed and remastered music, updated controls, and an engaging new epilogue, this is one remake you won't want to miss!
What is Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition?
Announced in September 2019, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition follows Shulk as he first comes into possession of the future-seeing sword, Monado. Set in a universe divided between the Bionis and the Mechonis, titanic gods whose bodies serve as the sources of two very different worlds, war has waged between the Homs, human-like beings who reside on Bionis, and the Mechonis lifeforms: Machina, mechanical beings that live many times longer than even the oldest of the Bionis species. The Monado has long since served as a key weapon in the war between these two worlds, and Shulk is the latest of many Homs to take it up. As he journeys across the land, Shulk is joined by a cast of unique and memorable characters, each with their own agenda and role to play in this epic war that has waged on for countless centuries.
Is Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition a remake or a new game?
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a remake of the original Xenoblade Chronicles game. While it is not a new game, it's also not a port. The graphics have been redone, the music has been remixed and remastered, and the controls have been reworked for smoother gameplay. However, the story of Shulk and his allies remains largely the same.
What sets the Definitive Edition apart from the original?
In addition to gorgeous new graphics, remastered and remixed music, and reworked controls, what really makes the Definitive Edition a must-play is the Epilogue: Future Connected. This epilogue promises one final adventure with Shulk as he and Melia travel to the capital in search of Melia's people. However, after being attacked by a strange new enemy, they crash into the Shoulder of Bionis. There, they are joined by a pair of Nipon named Kino and Nene, who aid them in the fight against a variety of enemies, including the new "Fog Beasts".
When can I get it?
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020. You can preorder it now at the Nintendo eShop or at Amazon for $60.
On the backs of Titans
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
The Monado is calling
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition brings back the classic story of Shulk and his future-seeing blade. With incredible new graphics, remixed and remastered music, updated controls, and an engaging new epilogue, this is one remake you won't want to miss!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pandora reveals how staying at home has changed our listening habits
We spoke to Pandora about the trends it's seeing in its listening data thanks to stay-at-home measures, and found out more about their latest campaign.
Google Drive gets Face ID and Touch ID 'Privacy Screen' for iOS
Google Drive for iOS has been updated. You can now secure your files using your iOS passcode, and access them with Face ID and Touch ID.
Doom Eternal EP weighs in on Mick Gordon, soundtrack controversy
There's been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple of weeks, as outraged fans learned that Mick Gordon would likely not be working with Bethesda in the future. Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on Doom Eternal, provided a lengthy statement in an open letter to the community regarding the situation.
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.