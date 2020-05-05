Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020! This remake of the classic Xenoblade Chronicles has updated graphics, controls, music, and more, as well as a brand new epilogue. We here at iMore have everything you need to know about this remake!

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition brings back the classic story of Shulk and his future-seeing blade. With incredible new graphics, remixed and remastered music, updated controls, and an engaging new epilogue, this is one remake you won't want to miss!

What is Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition?

Announced in September 2019, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition follows Shulk as he first comes into possession of the future-seeing sword, Monado. Set in a universe divided between the Bionis and the Mechonis, titanic gods whose bodies serve as the sources of two very different worlds, war has waged between the Homs, human-like beings who reside on Bionis, and the Mechonis lifeforms: Machina, mechanical beings that live many times longer than even the oldest of the Bionis species. The Monado has long since served as a key weapon in the war between these two worlds, and Shulk is the latest of many Homs to take it up. As he journeys across the land, Shulk is joined by a cast of unique and memorable characters, each with their own agenda and role to play in this epic war that has waged on for countless centuries.

Is Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition a remake or a new game?

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a remake of the original Xenoblade Chronicles game. While it is not a new game, it's also not a port. The graphics have been redone, the music has been remixed and remastered, and the controls have been reworked for smoother gameplay. However, the story of Shulk and his allies remains largely the same.

What sets the Definitive Edition apart from the original?