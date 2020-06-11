It's been a long time since we've heard anything about the XIII remake, but not only did we get a new gameplay trailer on Thursday during IGN's Summer of Gaming event, but we also have a release date: Nov. 10, 2020.

The last we heard was that the remake was due to release sometime in 2020 after getting delayed from its initial Nov. 13, 2019 release.

In the game, which was initially released on the Playstation 2 in 2003, you play Thirteen, a solider who wakes up on a beach without any memories. You only have two clues to your identity: a small key and XIII tattooed near your clavicle. It's up to you to figure out what happened to your memories using nothing but your murdering skills. It's like Jason Bourne the video game.

XIII is a cult classic, known for its forray into FPS storytelling and its use of cel-shading. At the time, long, single-player FPS campaigns were rare (and still are, to an extent), so to have 34 levels to play was aspirational. It's also one of the reasons Microids was interested in recreating the game.

"The idea for this remake idea came naturally, as we felt this unique kind of story-driven FPS experience was missing in today's gaming landscape," François Coulon, head of production, said in a blog post in April 2019. "Our goal is to bring XIII's compelling story to a new generation of players with the best possible graphics and animation."

From the gameplay trailer, it looks like the original aesthetic is still present, although it's obviously been updated. The comic book panels, which were used to break up the story, are also here. We're used to cel-shading these days — it's the go-to style in Telltale Games, for instance — but it looks clean here. It doesn't overwhelm the scenery, but instead allows important elements to pop.

While XIII is being called a remake, it's more of a remaster. The original dialog (yes, that is David Duchovny in the lead role) is still here, and there haven't been any reported changes to the story. The release is an effort to update it for newer consoles while pushing the graphical ideas from the original forward.

XIII is set to release across all platforms — PC, PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. Pre-ordering the game gifts you golden knife and pistol skins. There's also a Limited Edition available for purchase, which comes with the game, a metal case, three art cards, and golden weapon skins (along with the golden knife and pistol).