Every now and then an album comes out that becomes the soundtrack to a generation. It perfectly encapsulates the time while delivering catchy and rhythmic beats. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs' It's Blitz! is exactly that.

Released on March 6, 2009, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' masterful record wasn't the most popular album at the time but it left an indelible mark on the decade with its electronic beats and haunting vocals by Karen O. Just give "Heads Will Roll" a listen (or one of the countless remixes that have come out since) and you'll know exactly what we're talking about. Even the iconic cover still holds up.

It built off the momentum the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' first major hit, "Maps," gave them and launched the band into stardom

Aside from the aforementioned "Heads Will Roll" hit single, which continues to be the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' most popular song in streaming services, it also boasted hits like "Zero," "Skeletons," and "Soft Shock."

The album went on to be nominated for Best Alternative Music Album Grammy and cemented the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' role in the last great wave of rock and roll as the genre began a downward slope in the decade since. Billboard ranked It's Blitz! as the second best album of the year and it is still seen as one of the best music albums to come out in the 21st century.

