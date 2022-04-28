Apple TV+ continues to rake in the awards.

In a press release on the Emmy's website, the group announced that "The Year Earth Changed," the nature documentary narrated by David Attenborough, is a recipient of the 15th Television Academy Honors. The award goes to programs that have "leveraged the immense power of television to fuel social change."

The honorees include two documentary/nonfiction series, a documentary special, two limited series, and two comedy series representing some of the most significant and impactful television of 2021. They are Black and Missing, Dopesick, Insecure, It's a Sin, Reservation Dogs, Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition, and The Year Earth Changed.

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said that films like Apple's "enlightened viewers and advocated for some of the most significant issues facing our global community."

"Now more than ever, television informs and galvanizes audiences around the world. These seven remarkable programs have enlightened viewers and advocated for some of the most significant issues facing our global community. We are pleased to honor these extraordinary programs and producers who are committed to influencing social change."

The recipients of the honors will be celebrated during an event that is set to occur later this year. The documentary, which is narrated by legendary narrator/actor David Attenborough, looks at the uplifting stories that arose during one of the most trying years for humankind.

Showcasing exclusive footage from around the world after an unprecedented year, "The Year Earth Changed" is a timely documentary special that takes a fresh new approach to the global lockdown and the uplifting stories that have come out of it. From hearing birdsong in deserted cities, to witnessing whales communicating in new ways, to encountering capybaras in South American suburbs, people all over the world have had the chance to engage with nature like never before. In the one-hour special, viewers will witness how changes in human behavior — reducing cruise ship traffic, closing beaches a few days a year, identifying more harmonious ways for humans and wildlife to coexist — can have a profound impact on nature. The documentary, narrated by David Attenborough, is a love letter to planet Earth, highlighting the ways nature bouncing back can give us hope for the future. "The Year Earth Changed" is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, directed by Tom Beard, and executive produced by Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the documentary film, check it out below: