What you need to know
- You can bid for lunch with three Apple Music leaders.
- The money raised will go towards childhood cancer charity Pablove.
- Bidding is open until May 7!
Three Apple Music leaders are offering up 30-minute lunches as auctionable items to raise money for children's cancer charity Pablove.
As reported by 9to5Mac:
Apple executives like Tim Cook and Eddy Cue have a history of donating their time via lunch meeting auctions to support charitable causes. Now three Apple Music leaders are auctioning off 30-minute lunches to donate to the childhood cancer foundation Pablove.
Pablove, a childhood cancer charity will see a meaningful donation from the three separate Charitybuzz auctions from these Apple Music leaders: Global Creative Director Larry Jackson, Global Head of Video Production, Content Denise Watts, and Creative Producer, Artist Relations + Partnerships Alexa Dedlow.
The three prizes include lunch with Larry Jackson, the global creative director at Apple Music, Denise Williams Watts, Global head of video production, content at Apple Music, and Alexa Dedlow, Creative Producer, Arist Relationsh and Partnerships at Apple Music.
Jackson's lunch is available in Los Angeles, Watts and Dedlow's in California. Both Jackson and Dedlow are offering the chance for lunch for two people, at a duration of 30 minutes, whilst Denise Watts' lunch is just for the one person, also for 30 minutes. Once bought, the experience expires on May 7, 2021.
All of the bidding will cease on May 7 at 4 pm EDT, currently, there are no bids on any of the experiences. However, they are all estimated to be worth $2,500 and the minimum bid on each is $525. The Pablove auction also includes experiences with Pete Tong, Pentatonix and more!
You can check out the full auction here!
