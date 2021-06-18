You can download Frenzic: Overtime for free on Apple Arcade today

Gamers can now download the hot new Apple Arcade game Frenzic: Overtime from the App Store after launch day finally rolled around. This is a game a ton of people have been waiting for.

Created by The Iconfactory, Frenzic: Overtime promises to be a fast-paced puzzler with no little amount of charm. Said to be an easy game to get into, but one that is difficult to master, Frenzic: Overtime looks like a pretty great way to lose a few hours!

Frenzic: Overtime combines fast-paced engaging game play, stunning visuals and sound in an arcade style puzzle game that players can easily pick up and play. Life on the factory floor at Frenzic Industries can be a bit chaotic as players assemble Power Cores for the new ZAPBOTs. As players meet their shift goals in a timely manner, they'll be promoted to more rewarding positions on the assembly line. Players will face over 45 levels, multiple gameplay modes and hundreds of mini-goals as they uncover the secrets of Frenzic Industries, and ultimately, save the world.

You can download Frenzic: Overtime from the App Store right now, so long as you have an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription.

