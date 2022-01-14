You can download story-driven RPG Crashlands+ via Apple Arcade now!

Fans of story-driven RPG games are in for a treat with the arrival of Crashlands+ in the App Store as part of Apple Arcade. The game is available for download now on iPhone and iPad and is completely free to Apple Arcade subscribers.

A story-driven RPG, Crashlands+ sees gamers unlock more than 500 craftable items as they explore the in-game world and learn its secrets as they go. And there's a lot to learn!

Craft, battle, and quest your way through Crashlands, an outlandish, story-driven Crafting RPG overflowing with sass! Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you'll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope.

An alien planet and a nefarious plot of world domination? Sounds like a typical Friday. Prepare to craft your way through the story of Crashlands+ tomorrow.



⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/SHRI0SWRaU pic.twitter.com/yMb9txnCa7 — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) January 13, 2022

Crashlands+ joins a growing number of App Store greats that have made a triumphant return via Apple Arcade and long may that continue. Still, some brand new games would be nice as well!

