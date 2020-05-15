What you need to know
- Spotify has fixed an issue with Spotify Web Player and Safari.
- It means you can now use the in-browser version of the service on Apple's default browser.
- The two have been incompatible since September 2017.
Spotify appears to have fixed an issue whereby users on Safari were unable to use the service's web player, as the two were incompatible.
As reported by MacRumors:
Spotify users can once again use Safari to access the streaming service's web player, following the restoration of support for Apple's browser this week after over two-and-a-half years of incompatibility.
A Spotify support page explaining how to use the web player includes a list of supported web browsers, which has been updated to include Apple's browser alongside Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera.
As the report notes, previously users were met with a 'This browser doesn't support Spotify Web Player' when trying to visit the page on Safari. The two haven't worked together since September 2017 without explanation.
Spotify Web Player now works with Safari, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera. The support page notes that if the service continues not to function, it could because your browser needs updating. Other troubleshooting options include using your private in a private/incognito mode. It also notes that Web Player is sometimes restricted on some shared or public networks.
Recently, Spotify launched a new Group Sessions feature, which allows people to listen to music with their friends even whilst socially distanced. The new feature is currently in beta and allows groups of two or more premium users to share control of their listening sessions by using a code. It features real-time listening, and people can add songs to the list of queued tracks.
