What you need to know
- The Apple Support app has been updated to include new support for Express Replacement Service.
- People can have a replacement device sent out before returning their damaged one.
- Other changes include improvements to Apple Watch and AirPods coverage purchase.
Apple has updated its Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad with the added support for its Express Replacement Service the star of the show. Changes to support for iPad mini as well as an improved AppleCare+ coverage purchase flow are also included.
Express Replacement Service is an option that allows people to have a new iPhone sent out to them before returning their faulty or broken device. That ensures that they won't be without a device for longer than necessary, with a new one arriving ASAP. That process was only available via Apple's other support methods before this update landed in the App Store. Express Replacement Service works by putting a holding charge onto your credit card and then removing it once the broken or faulty iPhone has been verified.
The full rundown of changes in this update includes:
- Get Express Replacement Service for devices covered by AppleCare+ (US only, certain restrictions apply)
- Using iOS 15, it's easier than ever to buy additional coverage for your Apple Watch or AirPods
- Updated compatibility for iPad mini (6th generation)
- Performance enhancements and bug fixes
AppleCare+ was already the best iPhone service around — now it's better than ever.
The Apple Support app can be downloaded from the App Store right now. You can lern more about the Express Replacement Service on Apple's website, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple announces October 18 'Unleashed' event with new MacBook Pros expected
Apple has just announced it is holding an event on October 18 with the company is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro.
New report says Apple is battling TV+ piracy online
A new report claims that Apple is battling piracy online since the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming platform in 2019.
Review: Metroid Dread is a stellar continuation of Samus' journey
Metroid Dread provides a stellar continuation of Samus' story. With excellent gameplay and visuals, there's only a handful of dated design ideas that keep it from being truly perfect.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!