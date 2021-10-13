Apple has updated its Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad with the added support for its Express Replacement Service the star of the show. Changes to support for iPad mini as well as an improved AppleCare+ coverage purchase flow are also included.

Express Replacement Service is an option that allows people to have a new iPhone sent out to them before returning their faulty or broken device. That ensures that they won't be without a device for longer than necessary, with a new one arriving ASAP. That process was only available via Apple's other support methods before this update landed in the App Store. Express Replacement Service works by putting a holding charge onto your credit card and then removing it once the broken or faulty iPhone has been verified.

The full rundown of changes in this update includes:

Get Express Replacement Service for devices covered by AppleCare+ (US only, certain restrictions apply)

Using iOS 15, it's easier than ever to buy additional coverage for your Apple Watch or AirPods

Updated compatibility for iPad mini (6th generation)

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

AppleCare+ was already the best iPhone service around — now it's better than ever.

The Apple Support app can be downloaded from the App Store right now. You can lern more about the Express Replacement Service on Apple's website, too.