The Apple Watch and Apple TV are playing together nicely with purchases now.

If you've had to make a purchase on your Apple TV or Apple TV 4K lately, you've probably gotten used to using your iPhone to do so. While you used to have manually type out or use Siri to enter your password when renting a movie or buying an app, Apple released an update a while ago to tvOS and iOS that allowed you to authorize a purchase using your iPhone - removing the need to handle it directly on the Apple TV.

It was an incredibly useful feature but the only problem was that, in order to use this convenient feature, you needed to reach for your iPhone. It seems that Apple thought this could be even easier because it has brought the same capability to the Apple Watch.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, with watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4, users can now authorize purchases on the Apple TV with their Apple Watch.