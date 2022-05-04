What you need to know
- Apple is now selling a 3-meter version of its Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable.
- The new Thunderbolt 4 Pro offering costs $159 for a 3-meter cable.
Apple is now selling a 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable on its website for the first time, as was promised when the Studio Display went on sale recently. But those who buy one are going to have to pay for it — the new cable costs a whopping $159.
However, anyone who needs to hook up a Studio Display or other product will certainly get a nice cable for their money. This one's braided and supports charging up to 100W and USB 4 data transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s.
Featuring a black braided design that coils without tangling, this 3-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W. Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 (USB-C) ports to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB displays and devices such as Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.
Keen to add this long Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable to your setup? You can place an order right here, right now — or choose the 1.8-meter option for a $30 less if you don't need quite so much length.
The Studio Display is one of the best Mac displays around right now but those who need to keep their machine a little further away than the included cable can reach will need a new one — and those who need three meters now have an official Apple option. So long as they don't mind coughing up, of course.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
