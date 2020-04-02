Siri has today updated its app to allow users to make requests through Siri on Apple Watch.

As spotted by 9to5Mac:

After bringing the long-awaited feature to iOS last fall, Spotify has updated its app today to take advantage of Siri support on Apple Watch in watchOS 6.

Spotify's release notes for version 8.5.52 of its app state:

We're always making changes and improvements to Spotify. To make sure you don't miss a thing, just keep your Updates turned on. Bug fixes and improvements in this version include: Version 1.0 of Spotify via Siri on Apple Watch (watchOS 6+) is available for your enjoyment. Try saying 'Hey Siri, Play music on Spotify' or any other voice query of your choice adding 'on Spotify' at the end. Happy try!

Spotify first got Siri support back in October thanks to iOS 13. From that report:

Spotify users can now ask Siri to play an album or song by appending "with Spotify" to their request. Spotify says the integration works via iPhone, iPad, HomePod, and AirPods as well as Apple CarPlay. However, we've found in our testing – as confirmed by 9to5Mac – that HomePod doesn't yet appear to be working correctly. It's likely a HomePod software update is required in order for that functionality to arrive.

The notable absence was, of course, Apple Watch. Now, users can request songs on Spotify using Siri and their Watch, simply by adding the phrase "on Spotify" to their request. You'll also need to be running the latest version of watchOS, 6 or later.