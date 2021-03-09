Belkin MagsafeSource: Belkin

  • The Belkin 2-in-1 Boost Charge Pro MagSafe stand is now available.
  • You can magnetically charge an iPhone 12, along with another accessory like AirPods.

Belkin's 2-in-1 Boost Charge Pro MagSafe stand for iPhone 12 is now available for pre-order.

Belkin announced the new stand at CES 2021, from our report:

The BOOSTCHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe works with iPhone 12 series handsets and includes a charging pad designed for your AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation), or other Qi-supported devices. The stand's announcement comes just days after Belkin released the positively-reviewed BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe. That accessory adds an Apple Watch charger.

The newly announced BOOSTCHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe delivers up to a 15W charge to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and includes a charging pad optimized for your AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation).

The 2-in-1 charger costs $99 and can be pre-ordered now from Belkin, with orders shipping in late March.

This wireless charging stand arrives this spring for $100.

Belkin also offers a fantastic 3-in-1 device simply called the Belkin MagSafe Charger, which works to charge your iPhone 12, AirPods, and an Apple Watch all at the same time.

Bottom line: The Belkin MagSafe Charger is a modern device that should provide you with years of use. If you're looking for cutting edge and don't mind spending a little bit more, this is the all-in-one charger for you. It's also one of our favorite MagSafe accessories on the market.

