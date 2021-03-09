Belkin's 2-in-1 Boost Charge Pro MagSafe stand for iPhone 12 is now available for pre-order.

Belkin announced the new stand at CES 2021, from our report:

The BOOSTCHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe works with iPhone 12 series handsets and includes a charging pad designed for your AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation), or other Qi-supported devices. The stand's announcement comes just days after Belkin released the positively-reviewed BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe. That accessory adds an Apple Watch charger.

