What you need to know
- The Belkin 2-in-1 Boost Charge Pro MagSafe stand is now available.
- You can magnetically charge an iPhone 12, along with another accessory like AirPods.
Belkin's 2-in-1 Boost Charge Pro MagSafe stand for iPhone 12 is now available for pre-order.
Belkin announced the new stand at CES 2021, from our report:
The BOOSTCHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe works with iPhone 12 series handsets and includes a charging pad designed for your AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation), or other Qi-supported devices. The stand's announcement comes just days after Belkin released the positively-reviewed BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe. That accessory adds an Apple Watch charger.
The newly announced BOOSTCHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe delivers up to a 15W charge to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and includes a charging pad optimized for your AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation).
The 2-in-1 charger costs $99 and can be pre-ordered now from Belkin, with orders shipping in late March.
Belkin also offers a fantastic 3-in-1 device simply called the Belkin MagSafe Charger, which works to charge your iPhone 12, AirPods, and an Apple Watch all at the same time.
Belkin MagSafe Charger
Bottom line: The Belkin MagSafe Charger is a modern device that should provide you with years of use. If you're looking for cutting edge and don't mind spending a little bit more, this is the all-in-one charger for you. It's also one of our favorite MagSafe accessories on the market.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple patents self-heating display to stop folding iPhone cracking
A new Apple patent reveals how Apple could use a self-heating display to stop the screen of an iPhone fold from becoming damaged when it's bent.
Apple made more than 77 million iPhones in 4Q20, says TrendForce
A new report says Apple produced more than 77 million iPhones in 4Q20, overtaking Samsung at the end of the year.
iPhone 13 could get plastic Face ID lens instead of glass, says Kuo
A new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo states the iPhone 13 will use a plastic lens instead of glass to cover the Face ID module.
Grab one of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases
Charge up your iPhone and take advantage of MagSafe accessories with a MagSafe-compatible case on your iPhone 12.