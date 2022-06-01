##What you need to know

Apple has this week opened up registration for the Digital Lounges at WWDC 22, which will let eligible developers connect with other creators and Apple experts.

The company announced Tuesday:

WWDC22 is almost here. We'll be kicking off with the Apple Keynote on June 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Watch online at apple.com or in the Apple Developer app. You can even use SharePlay to watch with friends. Digital Lounges are now open for registration for eligible developers. Designed to connect you with the developer community and Apple experts, they'll feature text-based Q&As, session watch parties with the presenters, community icebreakers, and more.

To register, you must be a current member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple's Developer Enterprise Program. 2022 Swift Student Challenge winners are also eligible.

Registration will run through the week of May 31 and the lounges themselves kick off on June 7, the day after Apple's customary opening keynote where it will unveil its new versions of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. To join a lounge you'll need an Apple ID, and you can signup for multiple lounges.

Apple is also offering pre-recorded sessions for developers, as well as one-on-one labs with designers and engineers. WWDC 2022 kicks off next week, and will run through June 10. The company is also tipped to have some hardware in the pipeline, possibly by way of a new MacBook Air with the next generation of Apple silicon.