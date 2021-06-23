Twitter has ended a great international nightmare by making it easier than ever to share tweets via Instagram Stories. Now, Twitter can output a tweet as a sticker and feed it right into Instagram.

Previously, users had to take screenshots of the tweets that they wanted to share and then put them into a Story manually. No more!

Skip the screenshots –– sharing Tweets to Instagram Stories right from the share menu is now rolling out to everyone on iOS!



Tap the share icon on a Tweet and select “Instagram Stories”. Once your Instagram app opens, you can resize/reposition the Tweet sticker before posting. https://t.co/R1qayqMwYl pic.twitter.com/yp82IH5Tuk — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 22, 2021

Few would argue that Twitter is the best iPhone app in the App Store but this move will make a lot of people happy.

Twitter made the announcement alongside the unleashing of its Twitter Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces feature yesterday, two additions that are designed to make it easier for people to make money from their Twitter followers. There are hefty limitations on who can be part of both programs, while the new Instagram Stories improvement is something we can all enjoy right out of the gate.

Twitter has been adding new features to its social media service and apps at a pace of late and after years of stagnation that's a welcome sight – even if it won't approve my verification request even though I meet the criteria.

Not that I'm bitter, of course. Nope.