Oliver Haslam

Instagram logo on a Galaxy S10Source: Joe Maring / iMore

What you need to know

  • You can now put a tweet into an Instagram Story as a sticker right from the Twitter app.
  • Users previously had to take screenshots of tweets like animals.

Twitter has ended a great international nightmare by making it easier than ever to share tweets via Instagram Stories. Now, Twitter can output a tweet as a sticker and feed it right into Instagram.

Previously, users had to take screenshots of the tweets that they wanted to share and then put them into a Story manually. No more!

Few would argue that Twitter is the best iPhone app in the App Store but this move will make a lot of people happy.

Twitter made the announcement alongside the unleashing of its Twitter Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces feature yesterday, two additions that are designed to make it easier for people to make money from their Twitter followers. There are hefty limitations on who can be part of both programs, while the new Instagram Stories improvement is something we can all enjoy right out of the gate.

Twitter has been adding new features to its social media service and apps at a pace of late and after years of stagnation that's a welcome sight – even if it won't approve my verification request even though I meet the criteria.

Not that I'm bitter, of course. Nope.