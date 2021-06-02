What you need to know
- Xumo now has an Apple TV app available.
- The free video-on-demand service is supported by ads and is only available in the United States.
The Xumo ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service is now available for those who own shiny new Apple TV 4K boxes. Or, indeed, any Apple TV with the App Store after a new app was released yesterday.
The app, which is a free download, means that users can enjoy all kinds of free media including movies and TV shows. You'll need to be in the United States to watch, though.
Stream free TV and movies on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. XUMO features 160+ channels, thousands of Hollywood movies, 24/7 network news, popular TV shows, sports coverage and plenty of kids and family friendly programming. No credit card or sign up required.
AVOD services are ad-supported, so you're going to have to sit through a few 'messages' from time to time. Still, it's better than not having the content at all, right?
You'll find more information about Xumo and what it has to offer on the company website.
Don't have an Apple TV capable of running the App Store? No bother – there are some Apple TV 4K deals to be had if you're keen to get the best of the best.
