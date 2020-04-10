What you need to know
- You can now order a refurbished Mac Pro for the first time.
- The cheapest refurb Mac Pro costs $5,349.
- That Mac Pro cost $6,299 new, saving $950.
Buying a refurbished Mac is a great way to save some money and when you're buying things like Mac Pros, that money adds up. The Mac Pro is now available to order as a refurbished product starting at just $5,349.
That particular Mac Pro would have retailed for $6,299 when it was sold as a brand new product. A saving of $950 isn't one to be sniffed at, and if you throw in another $49 you can pick yourself up a new MacBook Air, too!
You'll get a lot of Mac Pro for your money with a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, 48GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD starting things off. Graphics is handled by a Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory.
These things aren't cheap no matter which way you slice it. But if you're in the market for a new Mac Pro and want to save some cash at the same time, this is probably the time to get your order in. Delivery is available in just a few short days as well!
