The lack of stock was first spotted by 9to5Mac who notes that the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil have all run dry of late.

Apple can't currently sell you a 5K display to go with your Mac after the LG UltraFine 5K display went out of stock pretty much everywhere. Normally Apple sells the display online and in its physical Apple Stores.

With the UtraFine 5K now showing as unavailable it isn't clear why that might be. Apple doesn't sell any competing products beyond the costly Pro Display XDR and LG's option has been the go-to option for Mac users in recent years. That doesn't mean everyone liked it, though. It isn't a great display in the eyes of a lot of Mac users – but it's a better option than nothing at all!

While we can all hope that this is part of an Apple pan to introduce a more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, it's unfortunately more likely that LG has simply been struggling to build displays thanks to the COVID-19 situation we're all dealing with. The counterpoint to that? I can't imagine there's been a run on a $1,299.95 display that nobody truly liked.