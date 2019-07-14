Apple uncharacteristically discounted the iPhone XR in India earlier this year as a way to increase momentum in the country, with the phone on sale for just ₹59,900 ($855) — a massive ₹17,000 ($245) discount from its launch price of ₹76,900 ($1,100).

Now Amazon is trying to outmatch that by making the iPhone XR available for just ₹49,999 ($710) as part of Prime Day. Needless to say, this is the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone XR in India, making it one of the best deals this Prime Day.

Just to make things that much more enticing, the 128GB variant of the iPhone XR is available for just ₹54,999 ($785). There's no telling how many units are on sale at Amazon, but you should act now and get your hands on the iPhone XR while it's still available.