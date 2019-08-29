Apple this week made some big changes to how it handles Siri recordings, saying it will no longer, by default, retain audio recordings of Siri interactions, and instead let users opt in when the Siri grading program relaunches later this year.

That's a big step toward improving user privacy, which Apple admitted it betrayed following a news story about contractors listening to Siri recordings that may include private information. But Apple won't completely cease using your interactions with the company's assistant.

In Apple's new FAQ page about Siri grading, the company says it will continue to review computer-generated transcripts of audio requests, and that the transcripts will be retained for up to six months, regardless if you opt in or not.