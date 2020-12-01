You know it's Christmas when it snows in the Apple Store app

What you need to know
- The Apple Store app says it's Christmas. Who am I to argue?
Every Christmas the Apple Store app does more than act as the gateway to new stuff. It turns into a gateway to somewhere magical. Somewhere we can forget about 2020 and the madness we've endured. And it's doing it now.
I am, rather elaborately, talking about the trick that has the Apple Store app act like it's snowing. You've seen it before, right?
Here's Rene showing it off on Instagram.
Want to get some snow of your own? Of course you do. Here's how it goes down.
- Open the Apple Store on an iPhone or iPad.
- Head to the Search tab and enter "let it snow" into the text field. No need for the quotes.
- Watch as snow falls from the top of your screen.
- As if that wasn't enough to fill your heart with joy, give your iPhone or iPad a shake and watch as it turns into a giant metal and glass snow globe.
And the best part? There's no clean up afterwards!
Meet Addy and Michael in the latest 'Stillwater' Apple TV+ trailer
The wise panda is always helping his friends and this trailer is all about them.
CardioBot 5.1 adds iOS 14 widgets and more – and we're giving it away!
CardioBot supports iOS 14 widgets and Apple Watch Series 6's blood oxygen sensor. What happens when you put the two together?
Apple finds new ways to support (RED) as it combats HIV/AIDS and COVID-19
Apple continues to help (PRODUCT) RED in new ways as it battles HIV/AIDS.
Have a large wrist? There's an Apple Watch band for you
Need an Apple Watch band that is comfortable and fits your larger wrists without issue? Check out some of these great options out there!