You know it's Christmas when it snows in the Apple Store app

Every Christmas the Apple Store app does more than act as the gateway to new stuff. It turns into a gateway to somewhere magical. Somewhere we can forget about 2020 and the madness we've endured. And it's doing it now.

I am, rather elaborately, talking about the trick that has the Apple Store app act like it's snowing. You've seen it before, right?

Here's Rene showing it off on Instagram.

Want to get some snow of your own? Of course you do. Here's how it goes down.

Open the Apple Store on an iPhone or iPad. Head to the Search tab and enter "let it snow" into the text field. No need for the quotes. Watch as snow falls from the top of your screen. As if that wasn't enough to fill your heart with joy, give your iPhone or iPad a shake and watch as it turns into a giant metal and glass snow globe.

And the best part? There's no clean up afterwards!