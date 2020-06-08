Apple is reportedly getting ready to offer 12 months interest-free payments on iPads, Macs, and more when buyers use their Apple card. Apple already offers a similar deal for iPhone buyers.

According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple will offer the deal on anything from an Apple Pencil all the way through the lineup to the costly Pro Display XDR. monitor. But the 12 months offer may be reduced to six months depending on the product being bought.

The company will offer a 12-month interest-free payment plan for iPads, Macs, the Apple Pencil and iPad keyboards, as well as the Mac XDR Display monitor, and six months with no interest for the AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod, the people said.

Apple already offers a two-year payment plan for those buying iPhones. Those buyers also pay no interest on their purchase so long as they use an Apple Card to make it. Bloomberg says that the purchase will similarly be managed via the usual Apple Card section of the iPhone's Wallet app.

The payments will be managed through the Apple Card section in the Wallet app on the iPhone and charges will be added to a customer's monthly Apple Card bill.

Bloomberg doesn't offer a timeframe for when the new interest-free offering will go live for customers, but there's a chance it could happen during the WWDC event later this month.