Sharing music from the Apple Music app is great, but there is one noticeable app that has remained elusive as far as a clean integration goes: Instagram. While Spotify users on iPhone have been able to share their music to Instagram Stories for a while now, Apple Music subscribers have been left out of this fun.

Thankfully, it appears that things are looking up for those who love Apple Music and want to share their music with their Instagram followers. It was discovered in the iOS 13.4.5 beta that users will now be able to share a song from Apple Music directly to their Instagram Stories.

A developer on Twitter posted a video of the new feature at work, showing that sharing is going to be quite simple. When you are listening to a song on Apple Music, you'll open up the menu for that song, tap share, and then tap Instagram. iOS will automatically generate an Instagram story with the album art, song title, and artist's name as well as a colorful, animated background based off of the color palette of the album.

Those who check out your Instagram story will be able to tap on the song to listen to it.

Saiu o primeiro beta do iOS 13.4.5! E agora você pode compartilhar músicas (além de álbuns e playlists) para as stories do Instagram e Facebook!! pic.twitter.com/hnYBuoV0Jt — Jota Melo (@Jota) March 31, 2020

The iOS 13.4.5 beta is only available to developers right now, but will be released to those signed up with the Apple Software Beta Program in due time. As to when it will be available to the general public, that is uncertain, but it is great to know that we aren't far away from being able to share our favorite tracks with our friends on Instagram.