What you need to know
- Apple's upcoming tvOS 15 release will allow developers to unlock their apps using Face ID and Touch ID.
- People will use their iPhone to authenticate.
Apple is set to make it easier than ever for people to sign in to their apps on Apple TV with the news that tvOS will support Face ID when it arrives this fall.
Confirmed via a WWDC developer video, the feature will allow apps to trigger a Face ID authentication on a user's iPhone. The same goes for Touch ID as well and any device running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 will be able to handle the authentication.
Apple will allow developers to implement the new Sign in with Apple Device option when building their tvOS apps, but that's the one problem here – developers must enable the feature for it to work. For those that don't, we'll have to deal with the more clunky option of entering our passwords or hoping auto-fill from an iPhone or iPad works instead.
Apple announced iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 during its WWDC opening keynote on Monday and they're now in the hands of eager developers. A public beta program will go live next month, while the rest of the planet will get in on the act this fall.
