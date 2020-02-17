At the end of 2018, Apple launched a new Replay playlist for Apple Music. The playlist was meant to give users access to their most popular songs and albums in playlists grouped by year (2019, 2018, etc). This year, the company is giving Apple Music subscribers access to their Replay 2020 playlist early.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is already allowing Apple Music subscribers to add their Replay 2020 playlist to their account. It's only February, so why is Apple releasing the playlist so early? The company says that it will be updating the playlist at the end of every week until the end of the year.

As promised last year, @AppleMusic's Replay 2020 playlist is already available. Just log into https://t.co/ZM7c2lXrd6, scroll to the bottom, and add it to your library. This will continue to update every week until December 31.



Very nice. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xjYK0Q5XVx — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 16, 2020

This effectively turns the playlist into a running tab of your most listening to tracks throughout the year until the playlist is locked in place on December 31st and then becomes a snapshot of your favorite music in 2020. According to Apple, the playlist is designed to feature one hundred of your most played songs, sorted from most to least played.

If you're trying to find your Replay 2020 playlist in the Apple Music app, you're not going to have much luck. You currently need to go to replay.music.apple.com in order to access and add your Replay 2020 playlist to your account. It's an odd quirk of the feature and one that will hopefully get moved into the Apple Music app in a future update to the app.

While you are there, make sure to add all of your Replay playlists to your account. Apple is currently offering Apple Music subscribers the ability to add Replay playlists back to 2015.

