What you need to know
- Reigns: Beyond is the latest in the growing Reigns series.
- The game is available for download from the App Store now.
- You're a rockstar in space. What more do you need to know?
The Apple Arcade fun continues with the addition of Reigns: Beyond, the latest game to be part of the growing Reigns series. Developer Devolver Digital's latest game sees players take the role of a space rockstar and that's all I needed to know.
You'll recruit band members as you fly through the universe, meeting aliens and whatnot. And did I mention the rockstar part?
Reigns: Beyond from Devolver Digital is a new and exciting intergalactic extension of the multi-million selling Reigns series, coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade. As an intergalactic indie rockband, players plot their rise to "stardom", traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on a quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos. Players manage the ship's resources and keeping the crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you lost in space.
All of this is of course free so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber. You are, right? That'll set you back $4.99 per month and there's always the Apple One option now as well.
Reins: Beyond is available from the App Store now and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
