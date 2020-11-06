You'll recruit band members as you fly through the universe, meeting aliens and whatnot. And did I mention the rockstar part?

The Apple Arcade fun continues with the addition of Reigns: Beyond, the latest game to be part of the growing Reigns series. Developer Devolver Digital's latest game sees players take the role of a space rockstar and that's all I needed to know.

Reigns: Beyond from Devolver Digital is a new and exciting intergalactic extension of the multi-million selling Reigns series, coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade. As an intergalactic indie rockband, players plot their rise to "stardom", traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on a quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos. Players manage the ship's resources and keeping the crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you lost in space.

All of this is of course free so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber. You are, right? That'll set you back $4.99 per month and there's always the Apple One option now as well.

Reins: Beyond is available from the App Store now and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.