Safari is finally going to be able to play YouTube in 4K on the Mac.

Announced by Apple in the macOS Big Sur 11 Beta 4 Release Notes, Safari will now support 4K HDR playback for YouTube videos that were shot in the resolution.

Rene Ritchie, YouTuber and podcast host, also tweeted out the find earlier today:

WOOHOO!



Safari and Webkit

New Features in macOS Big Sur 11 beta 4

•Support for 4K HDR playback of YouTube videos. (64824895)https://t.co/1m9HGVYC9v — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) August 4, 2020

Until now, playback of YouTube videos in Safari on macOS has been limited to 1080p. This is a welcome update, as users have been able to stream YouTube in 4K through the Chrome browser on the Mac for a while now.

The feature is currently only available to those with the macOS Big Sur 11 Beta 4 installed. The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is still not out, so it is unclear if 4K HDR playback will be available in the first version of that release.

Regardless, it appears that all Mac users will finally be able to stream YouTube in 4K HDR when macOS Big Sur releases to the public this fall.