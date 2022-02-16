YouTube has once again extended the time period in which people can test picture-in-picture (PiP) mode on iPhones and iPads.

Having originally set a deadline of the end of October for its testing, YouTube has been extending that timeframe ever since. The latest window now ends on March 14 which means people still have a month to test things out. Anyone who has yet to try YouTube PiP on an iPhone or iPad can head to https://www.youtube.com/new to flick the required switch.

How to use: While you are watching a video, swipe up (or press home) to close the app and watch in a miniplayer. Note: Locking the screen while watching in PiP will pause the video. You can resume the video using the lock screen media controls.

When you're trying this feature for the first time, it may not work properly for the first hour. If PiP doesn't work after the first hour, try uninstalling and reinstalling the YouTube app.

YouTube has been testing the ability to use PiP on iPhones and iPads for some time, although you'll need to be a Premium subscriber no matter what part of the world you're in. Those in the United States will be able to use PiP without a Premium subscription eventually, too.

YouTube is also now testing a change that will allow peoople to read comments next to a playing video when watching on the web, too. Head to https://www.youtube.com/new if you want to enable that particular feature in your web browser on a Mac, for example.