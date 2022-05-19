YouTube is making it easier for people to see which parts of a video are most popular by highlighting the sections that were "most replayed" by other users. Those sections will appear as a spike on a graph that will be overlayed on the video's timeline.

"If the graph is high, then that part of the video has been replayed often. You can use the graph to quickly find and watch those moments," Google says. Scrubbing through a timeline to find the sections where the graph peaks should theoretically show you which parts were most popular because they were the most replayed. But it's also possible they could be the most confusing or difficult to understand — a presenter mumbling a word could, theoretically, create become the most replayed section of a video, for example.

As The Verge points out, it will be interesting to see how this kind of information is used by creators and not just the people who watch the videos they make. The new feature could help inform future videos by showing creators which sections were replayed the most, giving them another indicator as to what works and what doesn't.

YouTube has long been the best iPhone video-watching experience in terms of the sheer amount of content on offer and this new feature will be available on mobile as well as the desktop. It's actually a feature that has been available in beta form for a while, but it's rolling out to everyone today and you can probably see it in at least some videos right now.