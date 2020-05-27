What you need to know
- YouTube Kids is now available on Apple TV.
- You can now download it as an app from the Apple TV App Store.
- It lets your kids access family-friendly content from YouTube and includes parental controls.
Google has announced that its YouTube Kids service is now available on Apple TV by way of an app from the Apple TV App Store.
Google made the announcement quietly in a support post overnight stating:
We are excited to introduce YouTube Kids on Apple TV -- families can now download the app from the App Store on Apple TV! Learn more below and check out where YouTube Kids is available here.
To get started, all you need to do is download the app from the App Store. Users can sign in with their Google account, and if you've used YouTube Kids previously, your parent controls and settings will carry over to the new Apple TV app. If you've got the right remote, you can also use Siri to open YouTube kids.
YouTube Kids is compatible with both the current 4K Apple TV (fifth-gen) and the fourth generation HD version. It is already supported on certain smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony and can also be downloaded from the Play Store on Android TV. You can see a full list of compatible devices and supported countries here.
YouTube Kids, as the name suggests, is an app just for children, designed to give them "a more contained environment that makes it simpler and more fun for them to explore on their own". It is also designed to help parents and caregivers more parental controls to help protect kids from the content they might not want to see. Categories of videos include Arts & Crafts, Toys & Play, Learning & Hobbies, and Shows & Cartoons.
