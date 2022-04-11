YouTube: Picture-in-picture support is coming to iOS 'in a matter of days'

YouTube's picture-in-picture testing phase ended this past weekend but don't worry, the outfit says that everyone will be able to enjoy the future "in a matter of days."

YouTube ended its picture-in-picture experiment just days ago with no word on what was going to come next. Those who already had the feature enabled found that they could still use it without issue, but those who didn't were no longer able to flick the switch that would bring picture-in-picture support to their account. Now, though, it seems there is light at the end of the tunnel after YouTube responded to one Twitter question to say that the feature is still coming — and within days for all iOS 15 users.

Are you using an iOS smartphone? If so, the Picture-in-Picture feature is still rolling out & will be available in a matter of days across all iOS 15+ devices. Tweet back @ us if needed. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 10, 2022

That's excellent news, of course, and it also appears to suggest that the picture-in-picture feature will be available to everyone worldwide, too. The person asking the question is located in India and while there had been some confusion as to whether picture-in-picture support would be a US-only thing, this tweet would suggest that won't be the case at all.

Being able to watch YouTube in picture-in-picture mode is one of the best iPhone and iPad features we could have hoped for, especially for those who want to be able to watch content while doing other things. Now, we wait for YouTube to enable picture-in-picture support for everyone, everywhere. Assuming this tweet is accurate, that is.