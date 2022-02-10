YouTube TV is finally getting support for picture-in-picture (PiP) on iPhone and iPad according to YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan.

The move, which long-suffering YouTube TV users would argue is long overdue, will allow iPhone and iPad users to watch content in a window while going about their business in other apps like Twitter and more.

In an interview with The Verge, Mohan said that there is hope that PiP support will come to iOS "in the next few months" but no hard release window was given beyond that.

Mohan also outed more improvements are coming including better support for surround sound.

During a lightning round of feature requests during the tail end of the show, Mohan also confirmed a handful of other support news exclusively to The Verge. YouTube TV announced support for surround sound last summer, but the rollout has been fairly limited on devices and TVs. (It isn't even supported on Google's own Chromecast with Google TV devices yet, which is wild.) Mohan attributed the slow feature rollout to software support and software upgrades, but added that YouTube TV could widen support over the next six months.

YouTube TV allows people to watch streaming content on a variety of devices via their internet connection with a lineup that includes CNN, TNT, TBS, and Turner Classic Movies. You can read all about the service, and the content it offers, in our YouTube TV guide.