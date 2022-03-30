PiP

YouTube TV launches picture-in-picture support for iPhone and iPad

YouTube TV is catching up on iOS and iPadOS - two years later.
  • YouTube TV now supports picture-in-picture on the iPhone and iPad.
  • Users need to be running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 or later in order to get the feature.
  • The regular YouTube app still doesn't support picture-in-picture for all users.

YouTube TV is bringing a long-awaited feature to the iPhone and iPad - picture in picture.

The company announced on Twitter that users running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 or later can now enjoy picture in picture for the YouTube TV app on the iPhone and iPad. According to the company, enabling picture in picture is the same as any other app that supports the feature - just start a video and swipe up from the bottom of your device.

It's a long time coming for picture and picture support for YouTube TV. Most of the other streaming apps, like Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Disney+, have supported the feature for years now. Apple originally brought picture in picture to the iPhone and iPad back when it released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public in the fall of 2020.

With the launch of picture in picture for the YouTube TV app, there is one app that is still awaiting the feature that is close to home for Google: the YouTube app. Picture in picture has been available to YouTube Premium subscribers as an experimental feature for a while now, by the company has yet to bring it to all users.

With the launch of the feature on YouTube TV, Google has no more excuses to deny YouTube users a generally expected feature for the iPhone and iPad in 2022.

