YouTube TV launches picture-in-picture support for iPhone and iPad

YouTube TV is bringing a long-awaited feature to the iPhone and iPad - picture in picture.

The company announced on Twitter that users running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 or later can now enjoy picture in picture for the YouTube TV app on the iPhone and iPad. According to the company, enabling picture in picture is the same as any other app that supports the feature - just start a video and swipe up from the bottom of your device.

iPhone & iPad users 🔊



We're happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe ⬆️ from the bottom of the screen to return to the device's homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 30, 2022

It's a long time coming for picture and picture support for YouTube TV. Most of the other streaming apps, like Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Disney+, have supported the feature for years now. Apple originally brought picture in picture to the iPhone and iPad back when it released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public in the fall of 2020.

With the launch of picture in picture for the YouTube TV app, there is one app that is still awaiting the feature that is close to home for Google: the YouTube app. Picture in picture has been available to YouTube Premium subscribers as an experimental feature for a while now, by the company has yet to bring it to all users.

With the launch of the feature on YouTube TV, Google has no more excuses to deny YouTube users a generally expected feature for the iPhone and iPad in 2022.